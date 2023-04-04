uae’s-sheikh-mohamed-holds-phone-call-with-israel’s-netanyahu





United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed ways to enhance relations with Israel during a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, official press agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Mohamed “affirmed the UAE’s ongoing commitment to bilateral relations with Israel,” WAM said.

The UAE president said that the US-brokered Abraham Accords – signed in 2020 to normalize relations between UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan with Israel – “provides further framework for the countries to collaborate across multiple fields and sectors,” according to WAM.

During the phone call Sheikh Mohamed also “reaffirmed” that the UAE will work with Israel and other Arab nations to ensure peace in the region.

In January this year, national security advisors of the US, UAE, Bahrain, and Israel met to discuss deepening regional integration as the administration of US President Joe Biden was looking to increase the number of Arab states normalizing ties with Israel.

Discussions between the nations touched on clean energy, emerging technology, regional security, and commercial relations, according to a joint statement from the four countries.

They countries also reaffirmed their intention to further deepen and expand progress achieved since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

