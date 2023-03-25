A 38-year-old Uber driver, Marine Iraq war combat veteran and father of two was shot and killed after a fight with two passengers early Friday in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Southern California.

Family members identified the victim as Aaron Orozco, who served three tours in Iraq and was stationed at Camp Pendleton from 2001 to 2005, according to a GoFundMe page. The page said he leaves behind his wife, a 9-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

“I haven’t even told my kids. They don’t know anything. They still think that he’s going to come through the door,” Orozco’s wife told Fox station KTTV.

Related Coverage:

Uber and 7-Eleven issued statements.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones at this time. We are gathering information and working with local law enforcement,” 7-Eleven said.

Uber said the company banned the rider’s account and was working with police on their investigation.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa’s family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences,” the statement said.

Authorities have not officially identified the driver, but in a news release, officials said he was shot in the chest when one of his passengers pulled a gun during a fight in a 7-Eleven parking lot in the suburb of Lynwood about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The passengers fled. The Uber driver’s car was found abandoned nearby.

There was no immediate word about any arrests.

The post Uber driver murdered by armed customer was a Marine combat veteran father of 2 first appeared on Law & Crime.

valipomponi