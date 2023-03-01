uk-couple-jailed-after-shocking-death-of-disabled-teen-daughter





A British couple were jailed on Wednesday for manslaughter after their disabled 16-year-old daughter died at home suffering from morbid obesity in conditions described as “unfit for any animal.”

Kaylea Titford, who had hydrocephalus and spina bifida, was found dead in 2020 at her home in Wales, weighing 321 pounds (146 kilograms) and lying on soiled toilet pads made for house-training puppies.

Spina bifida is a condition that develops in the womb, causing spinal and neurological problems. It can also cause hydrocephalus, or a build-up of fluid on the brain.

Kaylea, who used a wheelchair, died in October 2020 after suffering inflammation and infected ulcers due to her obesity and immobility. Maggots were found on her body, the jury in the Welsh city Swansea heard.

The prosecuting lawyer said the conditions were unfit for a pet, “let alone a vulnerable 16-year-old girl who depended entirely on others for her care.”

Her father Alun Titford, a 45-year-old removals worker, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence, after pleading not guilty. He was jailed for seven years and six months.

Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, had pleaded guilty to the charge last year. She was imprisoned for six years.

Titford told the court he did nothing to take care of his daughter, saying, “I’m lazy.” He said he had stopped her physical care after she reached puberty.

Despite his not-guilty plea, he later acknowledged in court that he was equally responsible for his daughter’s death.

Kaylea had attended mainstream school until Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. Police said she had been a talented wheelchair basketball player and popular with her peers.

The case highlighted a lack of oversight by authorities, both before and during lockdowns. Kaylea had not been seen for years by social workers, and had stopped going to dieticians and physiotherapists.

The case material was deemed so distressing by the judge that he exempted jury members from serving again for 10 years.

