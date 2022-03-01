cronaca

Ukraine and Russia High on the Agenda at Copenhagen International Doc Fest

1 March 2022
The Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX) has announced its full program, which includes some 200 new films and a whopping 76 world premieres. A dozen documentaries are competing for the top prize in the main Dox:Award competition, a quarter of which were shot in Russia and Ukraine – a testimony to the organizers’ desire […]

