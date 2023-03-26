ukraine-calls-for-emergency-un-meet-over-putin-plan-for-tactical-nuclear-weapons





Ukraine’s government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to “counter the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail” after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.

One Ukrainian official said that Russia “took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But Moscow said it was making the move in response to the West’s increasing military support for Ukraine. Putin announced the plan in a television interview that aired on Saturday, saying it was triggered by a UK decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Putin argued that by deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia was following the lead of the United States. He noted that Washington has nuclear weapons based in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey.

“We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms and training their crews,” he said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move in a statement Sunday and demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

“Ukraine expects effective action to counter the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail by the UK, China, the US, and France, including as permanent members of the UN Security Council, which have a special responsibility to prevent threats of aggression using nu-clear weapons,” the statement read. “The world must be united against someone who endangers the future of human civilization.”

Read more:

NATO criticizes Russia’s nuclear rhetoric as ‘dangerous and irresponsible’

Germany condemns Russia deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia basing nuclear weapons in Belarus to cause destabilization: Ukraine’s Danilov

Ufficio Stampa