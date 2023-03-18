Ukraine Says Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack by Vittorio Rienzo 18 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Ukraine said Saturday it was struck overnight by a volley of explosive drones, some of which reached the relatively peaceful Lviv region in the war-battered nation’s west. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Ukraine Says Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Ukraine Says Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack”