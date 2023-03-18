Ukraine Says Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack

by Vittorio Rienzo
18 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
ukraine-says-targeted-by-overnight-drone-attack


Ukraine said Saturday it was struck overnight by a volley of explosive drones, some of which reached the relatively peaceful Lviv region in the war-battered nation’s west.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Ukraine Says Targeted by Overnight Drone Attack

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: