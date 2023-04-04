ukraine’s-zelenskyy-invited-to-nato-summit-in-july- 





NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he hoped to see Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit of the alliance’s leaders this summer.

“A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, and we look forward to meeting President Zelensky at our Vilnius summit in July,” Stoltenberg said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Vito Califano