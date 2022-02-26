ukrainian-film-and-tv-groups-urge-boycott-of-russian-media-and-business-ties

Ukrainian film and TV bodies have begun calls for a boycott of Russian media and the severing of business ties with Russian entities. Russia’s film and TV industry has been steadily growing in recent years, with events such as the Key Buyers Event — an annual content showcase organized by Russian film promotion body Roskino […]
