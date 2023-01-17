By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The UK Gambling Commission has fined online gaming company, Vivaro Limited trading as Vbet £338K (€382K) for anti-money laundering (AML) policies, procedures and controls.

The investigation revealed internal weaknesses in Vivaro Limited’s AML and safe gambling processes, which led to the settlement.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post UK’s Gambling Commission fines Vivaro Limited £338K (€382K) over AML failures appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa