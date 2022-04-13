uncommon-james-is-here-with-jewelry-essentials-for-festival-season

Spring 2022 has sprung, and with the new season, a return to music festivals! Whether heading to the desert or staying local, Kristin Cavallari’s new Endless Summer collection for Uncommon James is here to make your outfit lineup pop.

With beads, body chains and so much more, The Endless Summer line stays true to Kristin’s original vision. When Us Weekly asked about her focus for the launch of Uncommon James in 2018, Kristin said, “The whole point of my entire collection is jewelry that you never want to take off. I want it to take you from day to night. I want them to mix and match with what you already own … So, I always have my classic timeless pieces, and then I always have a few trend pieces.”

Designed to be worn alone as a single statement piece or together for a whole vibe, these trendy and versatile jewelry pieces can easily blend in anyone’s summer wardrobe. Get your hands on Uncommon James’ Endless Summer Collection for the perfect summer festival accessories.