Under the radar: Chinese car giants playing a risky game in Russia

by Vittorio Rienzo
11 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
under-the-radar:-chinese-car-giants-playing-a-risky-game-in-russia


Chinese companies are stepping in after the exodus of big-name Western carmarkers but it could go pear-shaped.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Under the radar: Chinese car giants playing a risky game in Russia

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: