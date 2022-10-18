understanding-the-vault-feature

Ways To Use The Vault

As a creator, it can be incredibly difficult to keep tabs on your past and future content while also making time to engage with your fans. The Vault can help you keep track of everything you’ve made as a creator. You can think of it as your own personal organizational assistant that’s built into your account!

For example, you have the perfect Halloween-themed post idea. The only problem is, it’s the middle of July. With the Vault, you don’t have to let the time of year get in the way of your creativity.

Instead, go ahead and draft that post/video/DM and store it in the Vault. That way, when Halloween rolls around, you’re ready to go.