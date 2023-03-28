Union man, 34, injured after being struck by pick-up truck on U.S. 12

A Union, Michigan man received minor injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 12.

The collision happened around 6:35 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at U.S. 12 and Robbins Lake Road.

The 34-year-old pedestrian was walking in the roadway and was struck by a pick-up driven by a 66-year-old Battle Creek man, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.

Drugs appear to be a factor regarding the pedestrian, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Vittorio Rienzo