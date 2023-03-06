Unions prepare for rolling strikes in protest of French pension reform

by Vito Califano
6 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
unions-prepare-for-rolling-strikes-in-protest-of-french-pension-reform


France’s unions have announced historic demonstrations for Tuesday as they plan the continuation of the protest movement.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Unions prepare for rolling strikes in protest of French pension reform

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: