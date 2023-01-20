united-arab-emirates-set-to-host-ferrari’s-biggest-event-of-the-year,-ferrari-racing-days

Ferrari is set to bring Ferrari Racing Days back as its first event of the year to Abu Dhabi from February 2nd – 5th. The annual celebration of all the Prancing Horse brand’s client-racing activities includes Ferrari’s exhilarating top-tier and world-renowned racing events such as the Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti, XX program, Club Competizioni GT, Club Challenge and Passione Ferrari.

The Ferrari Challenge, which is the Prancing Horse brand’s one-make championship that started in 1993 and features Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars, will have its final two rounds for the 2022 season during Ferrari Racing Days.

F1 Clienti and the XX Program, two of the most exclusive activities, bring back to the track Ferrari F1 World Championship cars used between the 1920s and 1970s, and these include one F300, one F2001, two F2007s, one F60, one F138, and one SF70H.

The XX Programfeatureshypercars developed by Ferrari, where clients get to drive track-only cars such as the newest model the FXX-K Evo, along with the FXX and 599XX.

The Club Competizioni GT, which is a private, non-competitive event,will bring well-renowned GT racing cars from the past 30 years. Five models will be which include the 488 GT3 and 488 GT Modificata, that have been unveiled in 2020.

In Abu Dhabi, the event is scheduled to start on Thursday, February 2ndwith two test sessions of the Ferrari Challenge. On Friday February 3rd, free practice sessions will take place along with private practice sessions for F1 Clienti, XX Program, Club Competizioni GT and Club Challenge.

The morning of Saturday, February 4thwill see the first qualifying round of the Ferrari Challenge, which will determine the starting grid for the first race during the afternoon, with private practice sessions for the other activities taking place. The program will repeat on Sunday, February 5thwhere the second qualifying session and race of Ferrari Challenge will take place along with Passione Ferrari.

