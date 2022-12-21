united-states-dea-detects-global-drug-criminals-used-by-binance-to-launder-millions-in-crypto

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials are investigating a methamphetamine and cocaine gang that used Binance to launder tens of millions of dollars in drug proceeds.
It has been alleged that Binance funnelled between $15 ($14) and $40M (€38M) in illicit proceeds, according to Forbes.
