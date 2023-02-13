united-states-shoots-down-fourth-‘unidentified-object,’-assumed-to-be-another-chinese-spy-balloon

The U.S. military shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday – the third in three days and the fourth overall after also taking down a Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4.

The ‘unidentified aerial object,’ is assumed to be yet another Chinese Spy Balloon, and Monday morning, the NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, confirmed that China has a high-altitude spy balloon program.

Military analyst Rebecca Grant, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the potential risks of the spy balloons, and why it took so long to shoot the first one down in the beginning.

John Kirby’s press conference detailing the ‘unidentified aerial objects’ and the missions to take them down is below:

Ufficio Stampa