united-way-of-san-diego-holds-book-drive-for-national-read-across-america-day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – National Read Across America Day is celebrated each year as a day dedicated to the love of reading.

On Thursday, March 2, the United Way of San Diego County will be at Libelula Books & Co. in honor of the organizations annual Read Across America book drive.

President and CEO Nancy Sasaki of the United Way of San Diego joined KUIS’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the book drive and what it will do for San Diego school kids.

For more information on how to support the drive or become a sponsor, visit uwsd.org/books.

Vito Califano