university-park-mall-announces-the-return-of-the-easter-bunny

University Park Mall is pleased to announce the return of the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny arrives on Friday, March 10, and will be available for visits until Saturday, April 8th.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open on Monday through Friday from 11am – 7pm, Saturdays 10am -8pm and Sundays 12pm – 6pm. Extended hours will be available on Friday March 31st (10am – 8pm) and Friday April 7th (10am – 8pm).

University Park Mall will also host events including:

Breakfast with the Bunny & Friends, Saturday, March 18th from 10am – 11:30am

Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend to pose with the Bunny, Sunday, March 19th from 6pm – 8pm.

Caring Bunny – is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required for this event on Sunday, March 26th from 10am – 11:30am.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations here:

pappa2200