Upstart Distributor Decal Takes U.S. Rights on SXSW Comedy ‘Recovery’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Heatseeking indie distributor Decal has landed U.S. distribution rights to “Recovery,” a well-received comedy which played this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

From directors Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek, the road trip adventure follows two lost-soul sisters traveling across country to rescue their grandmother, whose nursing home suffers a COVID-19 outbreak. The project is described as “Booksmart” meets the Tom Hardy indie gem “Locke.” Everton co-stars and co-wrote the screenplay with Whitney Call.

Decal is plotting a hybrid theatrical and VOD release this fall. The film was produced by Sorø Films Production in partnership with BuzzFeed Studios. Scott Christopherson, Babetta Kelly and Abi Nielson Hunsaker served as producers.

“Recovery is our love letter to the world after the year we’ve all had, and we couldn’t imagine joining with a better team than BuzzFeed Studios, and now Decal. Their vision for indie film and the expertise they’re bringing to get Recovery out there are very exciting,” said Everton, Call and Meek.

BuzzFeed Studios senior director of operations Dan Katt said Decal’s “innovative release strategy and commitment to smart and effective marketing aligns with our audience-first philosophy and mission: to tap into our network of communities and build passionate fandoms for feature films.”

Decal’s Ayo Kepher-Maat and Pip Ngo from XYZ negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. Previously, Everton, Meek and Call wrote for and starred in the television series “Studio C,” “Freelancers” and “Loving Lyfe.”

Decal releases across multiple platforms and handles home entertainment rights for indie stalwarts Neon and Bleecker Street. Their first release was the Stanley Tucci-Colin Firth romance “Supernova,” followed by Patti Harrison and Ed Helms’ “Together Together.” Upcoming releases include Jaco Bouwer’s “Gaia” and “Ride the Eagle” starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon.