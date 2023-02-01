Main menu You are here Case Open Date:
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Case Name:
United States, Commonwealth of Virginia, State of California, State of Colorado, State of Connecticut, State of New Jersey, State of New York, State of Rhode Island and State of Tennessee v. Google LLC
Case Violation:
Monopolization
Attempt to Monopolize
Damage Action
Tying Agreements
Industry Code:
Internet Publishing and Broadcasting
Web Search Portals
Updated February 1, 2023
0 comments on “U.S. And Plaintiff States V. Google LLC [2023]”