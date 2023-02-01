U.S. And Plaintiff States V. Google LLC [2023]

Main menu You are here Case Open Date:

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Case Name:

United States, Commonwealth of Virginia, State of California, State of Colorado, State of Connecticut, State of New Jersey, State of New York, State of Rhode Island and State of Tennessee v. Google LLC

Case Violation:

Monopolization

Attempt to Monopolize

Damage Action

Tying Agreements

Industry Code:

Internet Publishing and Broadcasting

Web Search Portals

