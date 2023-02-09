us,-britain-impose-sanctions-on-russia’s-trickbot-hacking-gang

By Raphael Satter and Suzanne Smalley

The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions against seven leading members of a notorious Russian hacking gang known as Trickbot, officials announced on Friday.

Trickbot’s malicious software at one point was counted among one of the internet’s most pernicious security threats, capable of stealing financial data, spreading across networks, and dropping ransom software.

