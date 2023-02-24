us-commends-oman’s-decision-to-open-airspace-to-israel





The US on Thursday praised Oman’s decision to open its airspace to all civilian planes, including those flying to and from Israel.

Oman announced that its airspace would be open to all carriers that meet the civilian aviation authority’s requirements for overflying.

The White House said Oman’s “historic step” completed the process begun last year during US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East when Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all civilian planes.

“Oman’s announcement promotes President Biden’s vision of a more integrated, stable, and prosperous Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the American people and our regional partners,” National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

She added: “For the first time in history, passengers flying to and from Israel will now be able to travel on direct routes between Israel, Asia, and points in between.”

Washington supported these efforts through months of “quiet diplomatic engagement,” according to Watson.

The White House also voiced particular gratitude for their partnership with Oman and for the leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s top diplomat said Oman’s move was a “historic and significant” decision.

Vittorio Ferla