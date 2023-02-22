us-embassy-in-london-back-to-normal-after-security-alert-caused-by-suspicious-package





The US embassy in London said it was resuming normal operations after a security alert caused by a suspicious package outside the building on Wednesday.

“The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy,” the embassy’s official Twitter account said.

The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) February 22, 2023

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK counter-terrorism police turn focus to China, Russia and Iran

Judge in US rule 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination, dividing S. Asian diaspora

Vito Califano