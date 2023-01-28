us-federal-reserve-rejects-crypto-focused-bank’s-application-to-be-supervised-by-the-fed

By Hannah Lang

The US Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank’s application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank’s proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks.

Custodia, which is based in Wyoming and is chartered through the state as a special purpose depository institution, lacked a sufficient risk management framework to address the heightened risks associated with crypto, the Fed said, including crypto’s potential use in money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

