us-flew-more-than-10-high-altitude-balloons-over-chinese-airspace,-beijing-says





China said on Monday that US high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of January 2022.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, responding to a question at a regular media briefing in Beijing, did not provide further details.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Asked how China had responded to the flights, Wang said China’s response to such incidents is responsible and professional.

The US later denied Beijing’s assertions, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

“Not true. Not doing it. Just absolutely not true” Kirby said in an interview with MSNBC. “We are not flying balloons over China.”

China’s assertion comes after the United States earlier this month shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing says the balloon was a civilian research craft and accused Washington of overreacting.

The US military has subsequently shot down three other flying objects over North America.

China’s foreign ministry said it had no information on the latest three flying objects that were shot down.

Read more:

US military shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border

US has communicated with China over ‘spy balloon,’ Pentagon official says

Ruling out aliens? Senior US general VanHerck says not ruling out anything yet

Vittorio Ferla