us-forces-in-syria-attacked-for-second-time-in-two-days,-centcom-says-no-injuries





A US base in northeast Syria was attacked on Friday in the second such incident in two days, but the Pentagon said no American troops were killed or injured.

The missile attack did not cause any damage to infrastructure in what one US official said was “an ineffective attack.”

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that 10 rockets targeted Coalition forces at the Green Village in northeast Syria on Friday morning. No US or Coalition personnel were injured and there was no damage to US equipment or facilities.

One of the rockets missed the facility by almost five kilometers, hit a civilian home and injured two women and two children, according to CENTCOM.

Below is a statement from US Central Command on a rocket attack targeting coalition forces that struck a civilian house, causing significant damage to the house and minor injuries to two women and two children. pic.twitter.com/XCgp6jZdWz — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 24, 2023

“This kind of indiscriminate rocket attack places not only our forces and coalition forces at risk, but also jeopardizes the local civilian population as well as the security and stability of Syria and the entire region,” CENTCOM Spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

“As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” he added.

US forces carried out a retaliatory strike against pro-Iran targets in Syria on Thursday night following an earlier attack on a different US base, which killed an American contractor and wounded five US service members and another US contractor.

The US has not provided details about its operation other than to say it was conducted in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). “These precision strikes are intended to protect and defend US personnel. The United States took proportionate and deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize casualties,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said afterward.

“No group will strike our troops with impunity,” Austin warned.

