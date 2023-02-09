us-judge-to-weigh-changes-to-ftx-founder-bankman-fried’s-bail-terms

By Luc Cohen

A US judge on Thursday is set to hear arguments on whether FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be able to contact employees of companies he once controlled while out on bail ahead of his trial on fraud charges.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan last week temporarily barred Bankman-Fried from contacting any current or former employees of FTX or Alameda Research, his hedge fund, after prosecutors raised concerns that the 30-year-old former billionaire may be trying to tamper with witnesses.

