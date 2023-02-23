us-looks-to-expand-taiwan-training:-officials





The United States is set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, two US officials said on Thursday, at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Reuters reported in 2021 that a small number of US special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train their forces.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the Pentagon was expected to increase that number in the coming months.

One of the officials said the exact number of increased troops was unclear, but the move was unrelated to recent tensions over the shootdown of a Chinese spy balloon which flew across the United States.

The balloon caused a political uproar in Washington and prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would steady their rocky relations.

“We don’t have a comment on specific operations, engagements, or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

China sees Taiwan as a wayward province and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its democracy and freedom.

The United States is Taiwan’s largest supplier of weaponry and has long offered some degree of training on weapons systems, as well as detailed advice on ways to strengthen its military to guard against an invasion by China’s Peoples Liberation Army.

Read more: Taiwan says China studying Ukraine war to develop ‘hybrid’ strategies

Vittorio Rienzo