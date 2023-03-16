us-pentagon-releases-video-of-black-sea-drone-incident





The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a US military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the US military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.

Russia has denied US accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.

Read more:

US State Dept: Black Sea drone incident likely ‘unintentional’ from Russia

Russian, US defense ministers speak by phone after drone collision

Relations with US in bad state amid drone incident, Kremlin says

Vittorio Ferla