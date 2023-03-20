us-pledges-more-aid,-weapons-for-ukraine-as-russia-steps-up-fight





The US announced a new arms package for Ukraine on Monday in the amount of $350 million, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Monday’s pledge will come from the Pentagon’s stockpiles, making it the 34th such drawdown since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“This week, as Russia’s unconscionable war of aggression against Ukraine continues at great human cost, we are again reminded of the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the Ukrainian people, and the strong support for Ukraine across the international community,” Blinken said in a statement.

Washington will provide more ammo for HIMARS, howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARM missiles), anti-tank weapons and riverine patrol boats through the latest package.

“Russia alone could end its war today,” Blinken said. “Until Russia does, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Separately, EU countries agreed on a plan to send 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine over the next year.

