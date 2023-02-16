us-president-biden-to-host-germany’s-scholz-at-white-house-next-month





US President Joe Biden will host Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington on March 3 for talks focused on supporting Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion, the White House said Thursday.

“At the one-year mark of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression, and strengthen transatlantic security,” the White House said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The meeting will take place several days after the first anniversary of Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will mark the anniversary with a February 20-22 visit to NATO ally and Ukraine neighbor Poland.

Biden has led an unprecedented Western effort to aid Ukraine with billions of dollars and weapons, seeing Kyiv’s fight as part of a global battle against tyranny.

Berlin said late last month that it was aiming to send around 30 battle tanks to help Ukrainian forces after intense pressure from Kyiv and its supporters.

Biden and Scholz will also review the two countries “continued cooperation on a range of regional and global security issues, including working together on shared challenges posed by China and our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

Read more:

US says will preserve dialogue with China despite balloon rift

Russian missiles strike Ukraine cities after NATO ramps up support

Germany to send ‘half battalion’ of tanks to Ukraine

valipomponi