us-prosecutors-flag-former-ftx-chief-bankman-fried’s-vpn-usage-to-judge

By Abinaya V and Shubham Kalia

US prosecutors have raised concerns over FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s usage of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the internet and have asked a U.S. district judge for more time to discuss his bail conditions.

FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in November, with Bankman-Fried accused of cheating investors and causing billions of dollars in losses. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3 to eight criminal charges including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

