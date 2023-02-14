By Abinaya V and Shubham Kalia
US prosecutors have raised concerns over FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s usage of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the internet and have asked a U.S. district judge for more time to discuss his bail conditions.
FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy in November, with Bankman-Fried accused of cheating investors and causing billions of dollars in losses. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 3 to eight criminal charges including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.
The post US prosecutors flag former FTX chief Bankman-Fried’s VPN usage to judge appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “US prosecutors flag former FTX chief Bankman-Fried’s VPN usage to judge”