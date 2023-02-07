US Renews Support for Morocco’s ‘Serious, Credible’ Autonomy Plan> by Vittorio Ferla 7 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The US renewed its support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan on Thursday as a “credible” and “serious” solution to end the dispute over Western Sahara. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “US Renews Support for Morocco’s ‘Serious, Credible’ Autonomy Plan>” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “US Renews Support for Morocco’s ‘Serious, Credible’ Autonomy Plan>”