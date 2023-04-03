U.S. V. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

United States v. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Case Violation: 

Price Fixing – Horizontal

Market: 

Professional Esports League Players

Industry Code: 

711211 Sports Teams and Clubs

813990 Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations)

