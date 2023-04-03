U.S. V. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Skip to main content
United States v. Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Case Violation:
Price Fixing – Horizontal
Market:
Professional Esports League Players
Industry Code:
711211 Sports Teams and Clubs
813990 Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations)
Updated April 4, 2023