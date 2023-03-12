usda-forest-service-to-use-prescribed-burning-to-maintain,-improve-ecosystems

The USDA Forest Service will use prescribed burning to maintain, restore, or improve ecosystems in Indiana.

About 9,000 acres of National Forest System lands in several counties will be burned off, in cooperation with private landowners.

Prescribed burning is vital to sustain the eastern deciduous forest ecosystem, decrease the risk of wildfires, and increase the diversity of the understory plant community.

The burn areas are marked with signs, closed to the public on the day of the burn, and until the area is safe.

Smoke on roads requires drivers to slow down and turn on their headlights. Access to hunting areas may be limited.

Vito Califano