U.S. V. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Et Al.

Plaintiff United States’ Memorandum of Law In Support of Unopposed Motion to Publish Tunney Act Comments Electronically (January 27, 2023) Exhibit 1 (January 27, 2023) [Proposed] Order (January 27, 2023) Competitive Impact Statement (September 12, 2022)

United States’ Explanation of Consent Decree Procedures [G. Jonathan Meng and Webber, Meng, Sahl and Company, Inc.] (July 25, 2022)

Stipulation and Order [G. Jonathan Meng and Webber, Meng, Sahl and Company, Inc.] (July 25, 2022) [Proposed] Final Judgment [G. Jonathan Meng and Webber, Meng, Sahl and Company, Inc.] (July 25, 2022) United States’ Explanation of Consent Decree Procedures [Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Cargill, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc., and Wayne Farms, LLC] (July 25, 2022)

Stipulation and Order [Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Cargill, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc., and Wayne Farms, LLC] (July 25, 2022) [Proposed] Final Judgment [Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., Cargill, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc., and Wayne Farms, LLC] (July 25, 2022) Complaint (July 25, 2022)

Case Name:

United States v. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.; Cargill, Inc.; G. Jonathan Meng; Sanderson Farms, Inc.; Wayne Farms, LLC; Webber, Meng, Sahl and Company, Inc., d/b/a WMS & Company, Inc.

Market:

Poultry Processing Plant Employees

Updated February 1, 2023

