valentine’s-gifting-for-her-&-him-from-the-abu-dhabi-edition

A couple’s spa day is a fantastic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and show your love for each other. Imagine being pampered side by side, enjoying a relaxing massage, or soaking in a hot tub surrounded by candles and soft music. The day can be filled with special treatments that cater to both of your needs, leaving you feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and most importantly, closer as a couple.

Let this Valentine’s Day be one filled with love, laughter, and a little bit of luxury at the spa. Indulge in the ultimate romantic luxury spa experience for couples at EDITION Spa at The Abu Dhabi EDITION spa, a harmonious blend of timeless wellness. Each treatment is crafted with your senses in mind, using a custom scent, soothing sound, gentle touch and premium products, ensuring a truly immersive spa experience. Indulge in a luxurious facial, complete with opulent face masks, soothing massages, and bespoke oils expertly crafted to revitalise, brighten, and radiate your skin. It’s the ultimate way to start your self-care journey and leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised.

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember at The Abu Dhabi EDITION spa.

Tripple Oxygen Glow by Ling – AED 700 / 60m | AED 800 / 90m

Gold Hydra Lift by Omorovicza – AED 700 / 75m

Blue Diamond by Omorovicza – AED 800 / 90m

Moisture Miracle & Restore Facial – AED 700 / 60m

Vitamin C Firm & Bright Facial – AED 700 / 60m

Instant Clarity Facial – AED 700 / 60m

Quench and Glow Express Facial – AED 325 / 30m

