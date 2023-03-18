valparaiso-man,-woman-arrested-for-producing-child-pornography

A man and a woman from Valparaiso have been arrested for producing child pornography.

33-year-old Veronica Solis and 42-year-old Gerald Brann have been taken into custody for crimes police believe happened in Texas.

Officers searched Solis’ home in January.

As a result, her four kids were placed in foster care, and she was arrested earlier this week. Brann was working out of state and was arrested in New Jersey.

They will both be extradited to Texas.

