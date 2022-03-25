vanderpump-rules’-katie-maloney-and-tom-schwartz’s-relationship-timeline

Showing it all. Since Vanderpump Rules debuted on Bravo in 2013, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been candid about their road to marriage.

The couple originally met two years before their romance was documented on screen. At the time, Schwartz showed up to a group event with another date instead of Maloney.

“He had a girl with him, that was the funny part was that finally I’m meeting this guy that supposedly wants to meet me, that’s so perfect for me, and he’s got a girl with him,” Maloney recalled to The Daily Dish in March 2017.

Schwartz noted during the same interview that their initial encounter didn’t make him think they had a future together. “The very first night there was no spark,” he added, “But the second night I was introduced to her and given a little backstory, that’s when it clicked.”

After they started dating, Maloney and Schwartz decided to keep their romance “very casual” instead of putting a label on it. The Utah native later explained how she decided to take things to the next level.

“I didn’t ask you what we were. I was like, ‘So, I know I haven’t really been wanting a relationship. You haven’t really been wanting a relationship. But, we both really like each other and I think we should give this a real shot,” she said during a joint interview on her podcast “You’re Gonna Love Me” in August 2020. “I basically asked you to be my boyfriend and you said, ‘Well, I don’t know if I’ll be a very good boyfriend, but I’m down to give it a shot.”

The former SUR waitress added: “I was like, ‘Good enough for me, because I don’t know how I’m going to be either.’ But then, you know, 10 years later here we are.”

Three years after they first appeared on Vanderpump Rules, the pair tied the knot in California in 2016. Maloney and Schwartz later revealed that due to lost paperwork, the union wasn’t legal — which led to a second wedding ceremony in 2019.

As their romantic woes played out on screen, Maloney addressed the assumption that the duo are always fighting.

“I just want to say, I feel like the misconceptions of our relationship is that we are like, Tom’s deeply unhappy and I’m a miserable shrew of a wife,” she said on a February 2021 episode of her podcast. “I mean, we don’t hide our fights. We have, you’ve seen on the show like pretty intense, horrific fights that, you know, suck. But, we’ve always been willing and able to like, live our relationship out loud. So you, you do see like the worst of the worst, but that’s not like the constant daily for us.”

Schwartz, for his part, admitted that there were times he wasn’t sure about their future together. “I’m happy we made it for sure,” he shared. “There were points in our relationship. Which always kills me to say, which I didn’t think we were going to make it, you know?”

He continued: “But you know, there were points in the relationship where I was reluctant and unsure about our future as we’ve talked about many times, but, you know, right now, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

However, after sparking split speculation when Maloney ditched her wedding ring in March 2022, the couple officially announced their breakup via Instagram. She filed for divorce one week later, Us Weekly confirmed.

Scroll down to relive Schwartz and Maloney’s romance: