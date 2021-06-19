Place a separate pan over a medium heat and add the coconut oil. Once hot, add the cumin seeds and bay leaf. As soon as they begin to sizzle add the garlic, ginger and chilli and fry for a minute or so
Add the puréed tomato and cook for 5 minutes. Then add the boiled lentils with the remaining cooking liquid and bring to the boil
1 tomato, (choose a large ripe one) puréed to a paste
6
Taste and add more salt if needed, then stir in the coconut cream and crush the fenugreek leaves between your palms into the pan. Cook for a further 7-10 minutes until you have a lovely creamy consistency. Serve hot with a few matchsticks of ginger to garnish
1
Drain the dal and beans then place in a pan with 950ml of water and simmer with a lid on for 1 hour or until the lentils are tender. Turn off the heat
2
Place a separate pan over a medium heat and add the coconut oil. Once hot, add the cumin seeds and bay leaf. As soon as they begin to sizzle add the garlic, ginger and chilli and fry for a minute or so
3
Once the garlic is soft without any colour, add the onion and cook for around 5 minutes or until soft and golden
4
Add the puréed tomato and cook for 5 minutes. Then add the boiled lentils with the remaining cooking liquid and bring to the boil
6
Taste and add more salt if needed, then stir in the coconut cream and crush the fenugreek leaves between your palms into the pan. Cook for a further 7-10 minutes until you have a lovely creamy consistency. Serve hot with a few matchsticks of ginger to garnish
Condividi:
Like this: