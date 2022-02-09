cronaca

VFX Pioneer Douglas Trumbull: 5 Memorable Moments From ‘Close Encounters’ to ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’

by
9 February 2022
vfx-pioneer-douglas-trumbull:-5-memorable-moments-from-‘close-encounters’-to-‘star-trek:-the-motion-picture’

Visionary visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “Blade Runner.” Among his many honors were three visual effects Oscar nominations (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The […]

%d bloggers like this: