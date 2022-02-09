vfx-pioneer-douglas-trumbull:-5-memorable-moments-from-‘close-encounters’-to-‘star-trek:-the-motion-picture’

Visionary visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “Blade Runner.” Among his many honors were three visual effects Oscar nominations (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Visionary visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “Blade Runner.” Among his many honors were three visual effects Oscar nominations (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The […]
Condividi:
Like this: