VHS tape showing alleged assault found after husband requested garage access, court told

by valipomponi
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
vhs-tape-showing-alleged-assault-found-after-husband-requested-garage-access,-court-told


A man accused of 11 counts of sexual assault allegedly said he needed to collect something from a garage before a videotape was found there, a court was told.

valipomponi

0 comments on “VHS tape showing alleged assault found after husband requested garage access, court told

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: