victoria-justice,-joel-mchale-starring-in-comedy-‘california-king’-(exclusive)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).

“California King” will be produced by Glickmania’s Jonathan Glickman and Dan Kagan alongside Vanishing Angle’s Matt Miller. Bombo’s Bob Potter will serve as executive producer on the film, which will begin principal production this summer in Utah.

Justice is best known for her role in the sitcom “Victorious” and will next be seen as the lead in Netflix’s “Afterlife of the Party.” McHale currently hosts the Fox game show “Crime Scene Kitchen” and stars in CW’s “Stargirl.” He can next been seen in “Queenpins” alongside Kristen Bell. McHale is best known for starring in “Community” and hosting 12 seasons of E’s “The Soup”.

Glickmania’s upcoming slate includes the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” which stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul and will premiere in theaters on August 13, as well as “The Addams Family 2,” premiering October 2. Vanishing Angle’s most recent feature, “Werewolves Within,” based on the Ubisoft video game, debuted last month via IFC in 270 theaters. Bob Potter’s Bombo Sports & Entertainment is a producer of more than 80 sports movies including “Beyond the Promised Land” chronicling David Beckham’s career. “California King” is one of three narrative films that Bombo is producing and financing this year.

Justice is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and McHale is repped by Ziffren-Brittenham LLP. Both are repped by UTA.

UTA Independent Film Group is handling worldwide sales on “California King.”