video:-florida-teen-knocked-teacher’s-aide-unconscious-over-nintendo-switch,-deputies-say

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

A Flagler County, Florida, teen was arrested last week after video showed he violently attacked a paraprofessional, knocking the woman unconscious.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released video from inside Matanzas High School showing the 17-year-old shoving the teacher’s aide to the ground, stomping on her multiple times, then punching her in the back of the head at least 15 times.

The student said he was upset because the aide took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class, according to the sheriff’s office.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies arresting the 270 pound, 6’6” teen after the attack. While he’s getting cuffed, the teen asked police if he was going to jail. When he heard he would be going to jail, he told police “Fu** you, I don’t want to go to jail. I have more important places to be.”

The student was transported to the local detention facility and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. He was arrested for felony aggravated battery with bodily harm. The sheriff’s office did not release the young suspect’s name or mugshot.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.”

The school district said the teacher’s aide is expected to be okay.

The sheriff’s department posted the body camera footage to their Facebook page with the details from the arrest. Locals commented on the post claiming that the teen has special needs, but the sheriff’s office responded stating, “Regarding debates about the student’s ESE status: Flagler Schools is legally unable to comment on a student’s status due to FERPA [Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act]. As such, FCSO is unable to address questions regarding this subject.”

“This could have been a homicide,” Sheriff Staly explained. “When you push people down like that, they hit their head, you never know the outcome.”

While the suspect was being walked out of the school, the teen allegedly spit at the teacher’s aide and said when he comes back to the school, “he is going to kill her,” according to reports from Orlando’s NBC affiliate WESH.

Vittorio Ferla