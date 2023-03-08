video:-multi-story-apartment-in-india’s-capital-city-new-delhi-collapses





A multi-story residential apartment collapsed in India’s New Delhi on Wednesday, local news media reported.

The fire department received information of the incident at 3:05 p.m. according to a Zee News report citing police officials.

Search and rescue operations are underway at Vijay Park in Bhajanpura, where the building was located, the report said.

A video shot by locals and confirmed by the police was shared by news agency IANS.

A building collapsed in Bhajanpura area of east #Delhi on Wednesday evening. According to a senior Delhi Fire Service official, a call regarding the building collapse at #VijayPark was received at 3.05 p.m. following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/9SkJKUH3Ly — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2023

It is not clear whether there are fatalities or injuries. The reason for the collapse is also not known.

