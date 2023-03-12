videos-show-the-wedding-of-jordan’s-princess-iman





Jordan’s Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Sunday.

A live broadcast of the intimate ceremony and celebration was carried by Jordan TV.

The princess was accompanied by her brother Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II as they made their way to the religious ceremony.

The bride and her groom then signed the marriage documents and exchanged wedding rings.

Watch: Jordan’s #PrincessIman and her groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis exchange wedding rings after signing their marriage documents during a religious ceremony. https://t.co/fEwhaACOmg pic.twitter.com/I6zEc8JwOd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 12, 2023

A video shared by Jordan TV then showed the couple walking into a reception area where they were joined by the Ma’an traditional zaffe troupe before cutting their wedding cake surrounded by family members.

The princess got engaged in July last year and it was followed by the announcement of her brother, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s engagement to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Said bin Abdulaziz al-Saif a month later.

Last week, Princess Iman celebrated her upcoming wedding with a henna party.

Steeped in history and folklore, henna night is a ceremony in which the family of the bride-to-be gives her away to the family of the groom.

Princess Iman wore a dress designed by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian designer who draws inspiration from her heritage.

Dahbour is known for her custom made pieces that usually include a style of Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery called tatreez.

