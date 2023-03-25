visualized:-the-head-of-state-of-each-country,-by-age-and-generation

The Head of State of Each Country By Age and Generation

How many world leaders are in each generation?

This visualization by Edit Gyenge visualizes the ages of every nation’s head of state as of March 22, 2023, comparing them with the median population of the respective country. It uses data from the CIA World Factbook and Wikipedia.

Editor’s note: This visualization looks specifically at heads of state. It should be mentioned that depending on the system of government in a country, heads of state shown here may or may not have actual political power. In some countries, the head of state may be a ceremonial position that does not impact day-to-day governance.

The Oldest and Youngest Heads of State

Here is the full list of heads of state, from oldest to youngest:

Country Head of State Gender Age Generation Cameroon Paul Biya Male 90 Silent Generation Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Male 88 Silent Generation Saudi Arabia Salman Male 88 Silent Generation Norway Harald V Male 86 Silent Generation Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Male 86 Silent Generation Iran Ali Khamenei Male 84 Silent Generation Denmark Margrethe II Female 83 Silent Generation Ireland Michael D. Higgins Male 82 Silent Generation Italy Sergio Mattarella Male 82 Silent Generation Namibia Hage Geingob Male 82 Silent Generation Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara Male 81 Silent Generation Malta George Vella Male 81 Silent Generation Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo Male 81 Silent Generation Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa Male 81 Silent Generation United States Joe Biden Male 81 Silent Generation Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari Male 81 Silent Generation Dominica Charles Savarin Male 80 Silent Generation Congo, Republic of the Denis Sassou Nguesso Male 80 Silent Generation Bangladesh Abdul Hamid Male 79 Silent Generation Austria Alexander Van der Bellen Male 79 Silent Generation Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo Male 79 Silent Generation Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid Male 79 Silent Generation Uganda Yoweri Museveni Male 79 Silent Generation Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel Male 79 Silent Generation Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II Male 78 Silent Generation Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Male 78 Silent Generation Laos Thongloun Sisoulith Male 78 Silent Generation Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Male 78 Silent Generation Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune Male 78 Silent Generation Eritrea Isaias Afwerki Male 77 Baby Boomers Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf Male 77 Baby Boomers Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah Male 77 Baby Boomers Samoa Afioga Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II Male 76 Baby Boomers Djibouti Ismaïl Omar Guelleh Male 76 Baby Boomers Finland Sauli Niinistö Male 75 Baby Boomers Antigua and Barbuda Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Australia Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Bahamas Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Belize Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Canada Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Grenada Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Jamaica Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers New Zealand Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Papua New Guinea Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Saint Kitts and Nevis Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Saint Lucia Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Solomon Islands Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Tuvalu Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers United Kingdom Charles III Male 75 Baby Boomers Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Male 75 Baby Boomers Barbados Dame Sandra Mason Female 74 Baby Boomers Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe Male 74 Baby Boomers Pakistan Arif Alvi Male 74 Baby Boomers Haiti Ariel Henry Male 74 Baby Boomers East Timor José Ramos-Horta Male 74 Baby Boomers Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Male 73 Baby Boomers Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde Female 73 Baby Boomers Myanmar Myint Swe Male 72 Baby Boomers Marshall Islands David Kabua Male 72 Baby Boomers South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit Male 72 Baby Boomers Georgia Salome Zourabichvili Female 71 Baby Boomers Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Male 71 Baby Boomers Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Male 71 Baby Boomers Russia Vladimir Putin Male 71 Baby Boomers South Africa Cyril Ramaphhosa Male 71 Baby Boomers Panama Laurentino Cortizo Male 70 Baby Boomers Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni Male 70 Baby Boomers Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Male 70 Baby Boomers China Xi Jinping Male 70 Baby Boomers Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador Male 70 Baby Boomers Yemen Rashad al-Alimi Male 69 Baby Boomers Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Male 69 Baby Boomers Angola João Lourenço Male 69 Baby Boomers Singapore Halimah Yacob Female 69 Baby Boomers Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Male 69 Baby Boomers Oman Haitham bin Tariq Male 69 Baby Boomers Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Male 69 Baby Boomers Malawi Lazarus Chakwera Male 68 Baby Boomers Luxembourg Henri Male 68 Baby Boomers Latvia Egils Levits Male 68 Baby Boomers Ecuador Guillermo Lasso Male 68 Baby Boomers Lebanon Najib Mikati Male 68 Baby Boomers Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Male 68 Baby Boomers Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier Male 67 Baby Boomers Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei Male 67 Baby Boomers Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou Female 67 Baby Boomers Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani Male 67 Baby Boomers Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra Male 66 Baby Boomers Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Male 66 Baby Boomers Philippines Bongbong Marcos Male 66 Baby Boomers Rwanda Paul Kagame Male 66 Baby Boomers Tunisia Kaïs Saïed Male 65 Baby Boomers Monaco Albert II Male 65 Baby Boomers Estonia Alar Karis Male 65 Baby Boomers Benin Patrice Talon Male 65 Baby Boomers India Droupadi Murmu Female 65 Baby Boomers Trinidad and Tobago Paula-Mae Weekes Female 65 Baby Boomers Comoros Azali Assoumani Male 64 Baby Boomers Suriname Chan Santokhi Male 64 Baby Boomers Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba Male 64 Baby Boomers Mozambique Filipe Nyusi Male 64 Baby Boomers Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan Male 64 Baby Boomers Argentina Alberto Fernández Male 64 Baby Boomers Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan Male 64 Baby Boomers Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun Male 64 Baby Boomers Romania Klaus Iohannis Male 64 Baby Boomers Tonga Tupou VI Male 64 Baby Boomers São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova Male 64 Baby Boomers Malaysia Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah Male 64 Baby Boomers Honduras Xiomara Castro Female 64 Baby Boomers Niger Mohamed Bazoum Male 63 Baby Boomers Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan Female 63 Baby Boomers Japan Naruhito Male 63 Baby Boomers Cabo Verde José Maria Neves Male 63 Baby Boomers Belgium Philippe Male 63 Baby Boomers Colombia Gustavo Petro Male 63 Baby Boomers Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Male 63 Baby Boomers Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Male 63 Baby Boomers Kiribati Taneti Maamau Male 63 Baby Boomers Israel Isaac Herzog Male 63 Baby Boomers South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol Male 63 Baby Boomers United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Male 62 Baby Boomers Afghanistan Hibatullah Akhundzada Male 62 Baby Boomers Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles Male 62 Baby Boomers Indonesia Joko Widodo Male 62 Baby Boomers Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi Male 62 Baby Boomers Czechia Petr Pavel Male 62 Baby Boomers Senegal Macky Sall Male 62 Baby Boomers Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Male 62 Baby Boomers Jordan Abdullah II Male 61 Baby Boomers Montenegro Milo Ðukanovic Male 61 Baby Boomers Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih Male 61 Baby Boomers Peru Dina Boluarte Female 61 Baby Boomers Zambia Hakainde Hichilema Male 61 Baby Boomers Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Male 61 Baby Boomers North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski Male 60 Baby Boomers Congo, Democratic Republic of the Félix Tshisekedi Male 60 Baby Boomers Bulgaria Rumen Radev Male 60 Baby Boomers Lesotho Letsie III Male 60 Baby Boomers Morocco Mohammed VI Male 60 Baby Boomers Bolivia Luis Arce Male 60 Baby Boomers Micronesia David W. Panuelo Male 59 Baby Boomers Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere Male 59 Baby Boomers Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio Male 59 Baby Boomers Vanuatu Nikenike Vurobaravu Male 59 Baby Boomers Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda Male 59 Baby Boomers The Gambia Adama Barrow Male 58 Generation X Syria Bashar al-Assad Male 58 Generation X Togo Faure Gnassingbé Male 57 Generation X Liberia George Weah Male 57 Generation X Croatia Zoran Milanovic Male 57 Generation X Kenya William Ruto Male 57 Generation X Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanovic Female 56 Generation X Albania Bajram Begaj Male 56 Generation X Netherlands Willem-Alexander Male 56 Generation X Dominican Republic Luis Abinader Male 56 Generation X Spain Felipe VI Male 55 Generation X Eswatini Mswati III Male 55 Generation X Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar Female 55 Generation X Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh Male 55 Generation X Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye Male 55 Generation X Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson Male 55 Generation X Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. Male 55 Generation X Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Male 55 Generation X Serbia Aleksandar Vucic Male 53 Generation X Vietnam Võ Văn Thưởng Male 53 Generation X Paraguay Mario Abdo Benítez Male 52 Generation X Switzerland Alain Berset Male 51 Generation X Poland Andrzej Duda Male 51 Generation X Moldova Maia Sandu Female 51 Generation X Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló Male 51 Generation X Slovakia Zuzana Caputová Female 50 Generation X Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou Male 50 Generation X Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides Male 50 Generation X Madagascar Andry Rajoelina Male 49 Generation X Nauru Russ Kun Male 48 Generation X Libya Mohamed al-Menfi Male 47 Generation X Hungary Katalin Novák Female 46 Generation X France Emmanuel Macron Male 46 Generation X Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Male 45 Generation X Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Male 43 Generation X Guinea Mamady Doumbouya Male 43 Generation X Guyana Irfaan Ali Male 43 Generation X Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Male 43 Generation X El Salvador Nayib Bukele Male 42 Millennials Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow Male 42 Millennials North Korea Kim Jong-un Male 41 Millennials Mali Assimi Goïta Male 40 Millennials Chad Mahamat Déby Male 39 Millennials Chile Gabriel Boric Male 37 Millennials Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoré Male 35 Millennials

Though ages vary across countries and regions, Africa has both the oldest and youngest heads of state in the world today.

Last month, Cameroon’s president Paul Biya celebrated his 90th birthday, making him the oldest head of state in the world in a country that has a median population age of just 18.5 years. The African continent is home to about one-third of the world’s silent generation heads of states.

At the other age extreme, 35-year-old Ibrahim Traoré became the youngest head of state in Burkina Faso after a coup d’etat in September 2022.

Traoré is not the only millennial head of state out there. He is joined by others including Chile’s Gabriel Boric, and North Korea’s well-known Kim Jong-un.

Baby Boomers Lead the Way

Born between 1946 and 1964, the baby boomer generation dominates the world’s state leadership roles today.

Over 58% of the world’s heads of state are in this generation, including the UK’s King Charles III who is the head of state of 15 total nations.

Boomers also make up the largest share of women leaders in the top state positions today. While only around 10% of the world’s nations have women head of states, 65% of them are in this generation.

Included in this subset are heads of state such as Peru’s president Dina Boluarte, Honduras’ president Xiomara Castro, and India’s president Droupadi Murmu.

Where Gen X Takes the Lead

According to historical trends, one might expect to see an American president from Generation X in office sometime soon, but that has not yet materialized for various reasons.

However, this generation has made their mark in other parts of the world as heads of state, especially in Europe.

The presidents of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy), France (Emmanuel Macron), and Hungary (Katalin Novák) are in Gen X, and are also Europe’s youngest heads of state.

The post Visualized: The Head of State of Each Country, by Age and Generation appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

valipomponi