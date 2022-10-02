Visualized: The World’s Population at 8 Billion

At some point in late 2022, the eight billionth human being will enter the world, ushering in a new milestone for humanity.

In just 48 years, the world population has doubled in size, jumping from four to eight billion. Of course, humans are not equally spread throughout the planet, and countries take all shapes and sizes. The visualizations in this article aim to build context on how the eight billion people are distributed around the world.

Now, here’s a look at each country’s population as of September 2022:

Global Rank Country/Region Population (2022) 1 China 1,451,832,064 2 India 1,410,982,243 3 United States 335,391,957 4 Indonesia 280,139,383 5 Pakistan 230,918,073 6 Nigeria 218,243,241 7 Brazil 215,986,577 8 Bangladesh 168,436,792 9 Russia 146,074,130 10 Mexico 132,030,739 11 Japan 125,619,457 12 Ethiopia 121,709,461 13 Philippines 112,939,493 14 Egypt 106,839,825 15 Vietnam 98,311,965 16 Democratic Republic of Congo 96,104,525 17 Iran 86,465,398 16 Turkey 86,415,852 19 Germany 84,385,892 20 Thailand 70,192,866 21 United Kingdom 68,691,253 22 France 65,597,276 23 Tanzania 63,802,882 24 South Africa 61,027,608 25 Italy 60,264,287 26 Kenya 56,557,929 27 Myanmar 55,236,333 28 Colombia 52,123,686 29 South Korea 51,367,770 30 Uganda 49,222,889 31 Spain 46,795,195 32 Sudan 46,265,964 33 Argentina 46,141,195 34 Algeria 45,695,757 35 Ukraine 43,156,242 36 Iraq 42,348,230 37 Afghanistan 40,993,541 38 Canada 38,495,773 39 Morocco 37,914,397 40 Poland 37,754,428 41 Saudi Arabia 36,069,266 42 Angola 35,327,540 43 Uzbekistan 34,589,376 44 Peru 34,031,086 45 Mozambique 33,346,961 46 Malaysia 33,319,730 47 Ghana 32,594,574 48 Yemen 31,371,445 49 Nepal 30,357,476 50 Madagascar 29,381,411 51 Venezuela 28,257,503 52 Cameroon 28,111,718 53 Cote d’Ivoire 27,925,649 54 Niger 26,344,186 55 Australia 26,178,342 56 North Korea 26,033,387 57 Taiwan 23,913,311 58 Burkina Faso 22,270,251 59 Mali 21,646,251 60 Sri Lanka 21,615,470 61 Malawi 20,304,147 62 Chile 19,489,734 63 Zambia 19,613,655 64 Kazakhstan 19,292,183 65 Romania 18,956,053 66 Guatemala 18,688,479 67 Syria 18,506,569 68 Ecuador 18,262,799 69 Senegal 17,793,385 70 Chad 17,553,601 71 Cambodia 17,252,457 72 Netherlands 17,219,859 73 Somalia 16,951,984 74 Zimbabwe 15,362,663 75 Guinea 13,981,705 76 Rwanda 13,712,855 77 Benin 12,878,142 78 Burundi 12,740,471 79 Tunisia 12,101,418 80 Bolivia 12,039,974 81 Haiti 11,721,737 82 Belgium 11,703,272 83 South Sudan 11,494,756 84 Cuba 11,311,223 85 Dominican Republic 11,096,411 86 Czechia 10,753,478 87 Jordan 10,434,463 88 Azerbaijan 10,347,430 89 Greece 10,310,847 90 Honduras 10,269,662 91 Sweden 10,241,804 92 United Arab Emirates 10,164,747 93 Portugal 10,130,876 94 Hungary 9,605,987 95 Tajikistan 10,042,202 96 Belarus 9,442,398 97 Papua New Guinea 9,342,727 98 Austria 9,122,566 99 Israel 8,969,013 100 Switzerland 8,798,256 101 Togo 8,737,152 102 Serbia 8,659,648 103 Sierra Leone 8,357,040 104 Hong Kong SAR 7,635,279 105 Laos 7,519,384 106 Paraguay 7,333,782 107 Libya 7,086,602 108 Bulgaria 6,833,885 109 Nicaragua 6,805,420 110 Kyrgyzstan 6,774,001 111 Lebanon 6,758,016 112 El Salvador 6,560,071 113 Turkmenistan 6,236,038 114 Singapore 5,954,898 115 Congo 5,839,721 116 Denmark 5,838,070 117 Finland 5,559,984 118 Norway 5,517,561 119 Slovakia 5,465,545 120 Oman 5,414,812 121 Palestine 5,381,277 122 Liberia 5,338,398 123 Costa Rica 5,200,150 124 Ireland 5,064,136 125 Central African Republic 5,025,077 126 Mauritania 4,940,298 127 New Zealand 4,911,293 128 Panama 4,472,108 129 Kuwait 4,416,533 130 Croatia 4,049,640 131 Moldova 4,013,174 132 Georgia 3,972,171 133 Eritrea 3,659,593 134 Uruguay 3,500,798 135 Mongolia 3,400,693 136 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,235,985 137 Armenia 2,975,648 138 Qatar 2,994,073 139 Jamaica 2,990,290 140 Albania 2,870,809 141 Puerto Rico 2,704,519 142 Namibia 2,648,122 143 Lithuania 2,640,339 144 Gambia 2,578,866 145 Botswana 2,462,832 146 Gabon 2,349,783 147 Lesotho 2,180,846 148 North Macedonia 2,083,183 149 Slovenia 2,079,575 150 Guinea-Bissau 2,077,878 151 Bahrain 1,845,321 152 Latvia 1,840,901 153 Equatorial Guinea 1,514,454 154 Trinidad and Tobago 1,409,672 155 Timor 1,377,091 156 Estonia 1,328,527 157 Mauritius 1,276,493 158 Cyprus 1,227,303 159 Eswatini 1,187,627 160 Djibouti 1,021,185 161 Comoros 913,105 162 Fiji 911,185 163 Réunion 909,806 164 Guyana 795,114 165 Bhutan 791,064 166 Solomon Islands 726,764 167 Macao SAR 669,734 168 Luxembourg 649,600 169 Montenegro 628,243 170 Western Sahara 632,115 171 Suriname 598,608 172 Cape Verde 569,810 173 Micronesia (Fed. States of) 561,300 174 Maldives 561,291 175 Brunei 447,038 176 Malta 444,182 177 Belize 414,449 178 Bahamas 401,818 179 Guadeloupe 400,277 180 Martinique 374,617 181 Iceland 346,259 182 Vanuatu 324,088 183 French Guiana 317,076 184 New Caledonia 291,762 185 Mayotte 288,384 186 Barbados 288,162 187 French Polynesia 284,580 188 Sao Tome and Principe 228,652 189 Samoa 201,401 190 Saint Lucia 185,519 191 Channel Islands 177,517 192 Guam 172,146 193 Curaçao 165,604 194 Kiribati 123,690 195 Grenada 113,966 196 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 111,732 197 Tonga 108,440 198 Aruba 107,787 199 United States Virgin Islands 104,083 200 Antigua and Barbuda 99,773 201 Seychelles 99,725 202 Isle of Man 86,049 203 Andorra 77,542 204 Dominica 72,387 205 Cayman Islands 67,492 206 Bermuda 61,769 207 Marshall Islands 60,095 208 Northern Mariana Islands 58,336 209 Greenland 56,991 210 American Samoa 54,920 211 Saint Kitts and Nevis 54,052 212 Faeroe Islands 49,281 213 Sint Maarten 43,991 214 Turks and Caicos 39,924 215 Monaco 39,873 216 Saint Martin 40,198 217 Liechtenstein 38,374 218 San Marino 34,091 219 Gibraltar 33,669 220 British Virgin Islands 30,687 221 Caribbean Netherlands 26,779 222 Palau 18,288 223 Cook Islands 17,600 224 Anguilla 15,308 225 Tuvalu 12,126 226 Nauru 10,978 227 Wallis and Futuna 10,818 228 Saint Barthelemy 9,945 229 Saint Helena 6,118 230 Saint Pierre & Miquelon 5,732 231 Montserrat 4,999 232 Falkland Islands 3,723 233 Niue 1,651 234 Tokelau 1,396 235 Holy See 806

Below are regional breakdowns of population.

Africa’s Population by Country

As of 2022, Africa’s total population stands at 1.4 billion people. Many of the countries with the fastest growth rates are located in Africa and by 2050, the population of the continent is expected to jump to 2.5 billion.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and its largest economy. Based on current growth rates, Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, could even emerge as the world’s top megacity by the end of the century.

Africa has by far the lowest median age of any of the other continents.

Asia’s Population by Country

With 4.7 billion people in 2022, Asia is by far the world’s most populous region.

The continent is dominated by the two massive population centers of China and India. In 2023, a big shift will occur, with India surpassing China to become the world’s most populous country. China has held top spot for centuries, but the mismatch between the two countries’ growth rates made it only a matter of time before this milestone arrived.

Asia is a region of contrast when it comes to population growth. On the one end are countries like Singapore and Japan, which are actually shrinking. On the other, are Middle Eastern nations like Oman and Qatar, which have robust population growth rates of 4-5%.

Vietnam is on the cusp of becoming the 15th country to surpass the 100 million population mark.

Europe’s Population by Country

Europe’s population in 2022 is 750 million people—more than twice the size of the United States.

A century ago, Europe’s population was close to 30% of the world total. Today, that figure stands at less than 10%. This is, in part, due to population growth throughout other regions of the world.

More importantly though, Europe’s population is contracting in a number of places—Eastern Europe in particular. Many of the countries with the slowest growth rates are located in the Balkans and former Soviet Bloc countries.

Russia remains Europe’s largest country by population. Although the country’s landmass extends all the way across Asia, three-quarters of Russia’s people live on the European side of the country.

Germany is the second largest country in Europe, followed by the UK, France, and Italy.

Ukraine is the seventh largest population center in Europe, but it remains to be seen how the current conflict with Russia impacts the country’s long-term population prospects.

North America’s Population by Country

North America’s population is 602 million people as of 2022.

The continent is dominated by the United States, which makes up more than half of the total population. America’s population is still growing modestly (by global standards), but perhaps more interesting are the internal migration patterns that are occurring. States like Texas and Florida are seeing an influx from other states.

Canada has one of the highest population growth rates of major developed economies thanks to international migration.

Mexico is currently the 10th most populous country, but will eventually be bumped from the top 10 list by fast-growing African nations.

South America’s Population by Country

The population of South America in 2022 is 439 million. Brazil makes up nearly half of that total.

Sometime this decade, Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, will become the region’s fifth megacity (which is defined as having a population of 10 million or more). São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Lima are South America’s current megacities.

Oceania’s Population by Country

The population of the Oceania region is 44 million people—just slightly higher than the population of California.

Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea make up the lion’s share of the population of this region.

Interestingly, many of the smallest countries by population can also be found in this region.

When Will Earth’s Population Hit 9 Billion?

The next global population milestone—nine billion—will likely be hit sometime in the 2030s.

In fact, Earth’s population is expected to continue growing until it hits a peak at some point in the 2080s—possibly over the 10 billion mark.

Where does this data come from? Source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division via Worldometer’s live tracker (as of Sept 27, 2022). Context: The UN has estimated that November 15th, 2022, will be the date that the world population officially hits 8 billion.

