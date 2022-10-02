Visualized: The World’s Population at 8 Billion

by Umberto De Giovannangeli
2 Ottobre 2022
visualized:-the-world’s-population-at-8-billion


 

World at 8 Billion Report
Data visualization showing a population breakdown of the world's countries in 2022

Visualized: The World’s Population at 8 Billion

At some point in late 2022, the eight billionth human being will enter the world, ushering in a new milestone for humanity.

In just 48 years, the world population has doubled in size, jumping from four to eight billion. Of course, humans are not equally spread throughout the planet, and countries take all shapes and sizes. The visualizations in this article aim to build context on how the eight billion people are distributed around the world.

Now, here’s a look at each country’s population as of September 2022:

Global Rank Country/Region Population (2022)
1 🇨🇳 China 1,451,832,064
2 🇮🇳 India 1,410,982,243
3 🇺🇸 United States 335,391,957
4 🇮🇩 Indonesia 280,139,383
5 🇵🇰 Pakistan 230,918,073
6 🇳🇬 Nigeria 218,243,241
7 🇧🇷 Brazil 215,986,577
8 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 168,436,792
9 🇷🇺 Russia 146,074,130
10 🇲🇽 Mexico 132,030,739
11 Japan 125,619,457
12 Ethiopia 121,709,461
13 Philippines 112,939,493
14 Egypt 106,839,825
15 Vietnam 98,311,965
16 Democratic Republic of Congo 96,104,525
17 Iran 86,465,398
16 Turkey 86,415,852
19 Germany 84,385,892
20 Thailand 70,192,866
21 United Kingdom 68,691,253
22 France 65,597,276
23 Tanzania 63,802,882
24 South Africa 61,027,608
25 Italy 60,264,287
26 Kenya 56,557,929
27 Myanmar 55,236,333
28 Colombia 52,123,686
29 South Korea 51,367,770
30 Uganda 49,222,889
31 Spain 46,795,195
32 Sudan 46,265,964
33 Argentina 46,141,195
34 Algeria 45,695,757
35 Ukraine 43,156,242
36 Iraq 42,348,230
37 Afghanistan 40,993,541
38 Canada 38,495,773
39 Morocco 37,914,397
40 Poland 37,754,428
41 Saudi Arabia 36,069,266
42 Angola 35,327,540
43 Uzbekistan 34,589,376
44 Peru 34,031,086
45 Mozambique 33,346,961
46 Malaysia 33,319,730
47 Ghana 32,594,574
48 Yemen 31,371,445
49 Nepal 30,357,476
50 Madagascar 29,381,411
51 Venezuela 28,257,503
52 Cameroon 28,111,718
53 Cote d’Ivoire 27,925,649
54 Niger 26,344,186
55 Australia 26,178,342
56 North Korea 26,033,387
57 Taiwan 23,913,311
58 Burkina Faso 22,270,251
59 Mali 21,646,251
60 Sri Lanka 21,615,470
61 Malawi 20,304,147
62 Chile 19,489,734
63 Zambia 19,613,655
64 Kazakhstan 19,292,183
65 Romania 18,956,053
66 Guatemala 18,688,479
67 Syria 18,506,569
68 Ecuador 18,262,799
69 Senegal 17,793,385
70 Chad 17,553,601
71 Cambodia 17,252,457
72 Netherlands 17,219,859
73 Somalia 16,951,984
74 Zimbabwe 15,362,663
75 Guinea 13,981,705
76 Rwanda 13,712,855
77 Benin 12,878,142
78 Burundi 12,740,471
79 Tunisia 12,101,418
80 Bolivia 12,039,974
81 Haiti 11,721,737
82 Belgium 11,703,272
83 South Sudan 11,494,756
84 Cuba 11,311,223
85 Dominican Republic 11,096,411
86 Czechia 10,753,478
87 Jordan 10,434,463
88 Azerbaijan 10,347,430
89 Greece 10,310,847
90 Honduras 10,269,662
91 Sweden 10,241,804
92 United Arab Emirates 10,164,747
93 Portugal 10,130,876
94 Hungary 9,605,987
95 Tajikistan 10,042,202
96 Belarus 9,442,398
97 Papua New Guinea 9,342,727
98 Austria 9,122,566
99 Israel 8,969,013
100 Switzerland 8,798,256
101 Togo 8,737,152
102 Serbia 8,659,648
103 Sierra Leone 8,357,040
104 Hong Kong SAR 7,635,279
105 Laos 7,519,384
106 Paraguay 7,333,782
107 Libya 7,086,602
108 Bulgaria 6,833,885
109 Nicaragua 6,805,420
110 Kyrgyzstan 6,774,001
111 Lebanon 6,758,016
112 El Salvador 6,560,071
113 Turkmenistan 6,236,038
114 Singapore 5,954,898
115 Congo 5,839,721
116 Denmark 5,838,070
117 Finland 5,559,984
118 Norway 5,517,561
119 Slovakia 5,465,545
120 Oman 5,414,812
121 Palestine 5,381,277
122 Liberia 5,338,398
123 Costa Rica 5,200,150
124 Ireland 5,064,136
125 Central African Republic 5,025,077
126 Mauritania 4,940,298
127 New Zealand 4,911,293
128 Panama 4,472,108
129 Kuwait 4,416,533
130 Croatia 4,049,640
131 Moldova 4,013,174
132 Georgia 3,972,171
133 Eritrea 3,659,593
134 Uruguay 3,500,798
135 Mongolia 3,400,693
136 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,235,985
137 Armenia 2,975,648
138 Qatar 2,994,073
139 Jamaica 2,990,290
140 Albania 2,870,809
141 Puerto Rico 2,704,519
142 Namibia 2,648,122
143 Lithuania 2,640,339
144 Gambia 2,578,866
145 Botswana 2,462,832
146 Gabon 2,349,783
147 Lesotho 2,180,846
148 North Macedonia 2,083,183
149 Slovenia 2,079,575
150 Guinea-Bissau 2,077,878
151 Bahrain 1,845,321
152 Latvia 1,840,901
153 Equatorial Guinea 1,514,454
154 Trinidad and Tobago 1,409,672
155 Timor 1,377,091
156 Estonia 1,328,527
157 Mauritius 1,276,493
158 Cyprus 1,227,303
159 Eswatini 1,187,627
160 Djibouti 1,021,185
161 Comoros 913,105
162 Fiji 911,185
163 Réunion 909,806
164 Guyana 795,114
165 Bhutan 791,064
166 Solomon Islands 726,764
167 Macao SAR 669,734
168 Luxembourg 649,600
169 Montenegro 628,243
170 Western Sahara 632,115
171 Suriname 598,608
172 Cape Verde 569,810
173 Micronesia (Fed. States of) 561,300
174 Maldives 561,291
175 Brunei 447,038
176 Malta 444,182
177 Belize 414,449
178 Bahamas 401,818
179 Guadeloupe 400,277
180 Martinique 374,617
181 Iceland 346,259
182 Vanuatu 324,088
183 French Guiana 317,076
184 New Caledonia 291,762
185 Mayotte 288,384
186 Barbados 288,162
187 French Polynesia 284,580
188 Sao Tome and Principe 228,652
189 Samoa 201,401
190 Saint Lucia 185,519
191 Channel Islands 177,517
192 Guam 172,146
193 Curaçao 165,604
194 Kiribati 123,690
195 Grenada 113,966
196 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 111,732
197 Tonga 108,440
198 Aruba 107,787
199 United States Virgin Islands 104,083
200 Antigua and Barbuda 99,773
201 Seychelles 99,725
202 Isle of Man 86,049
203 Andorra 77,542
204 Dominica 72,387
205 Cayman Islands 67,492
206 Bermuda 61,769
207 Marshall Islands 60,095
208 Northern Mariana Islands 58,336
209 Greenland 56,991
210 American Samoa 54,920
211 Saint Kitts and Nevis 54,052
212 Faeroe Islands 49,281
213 Sint Maarten 43,991
214 Turks and Caicos 39,924
215 Monaco 39,873
216 Saint Martin 40,198
217 Liechtenstein 38,374
218 San Marino 34,091
219 Gibraltar 33,669
220 British Virgin Islands 30,687
221 Caribbean Netherlands 26,779
222 Palau 18,288
223 Cook Islands 17,600
224 Anguilla 15,308
225 Tuvalu 12,126
226 Nauru 10,978
227 Wallis and Futuna 10,818
228 Saint Barthelemy 9,945
229 Saint Helena 6,118
230 Saint Pierre & Miquelon 5,732
231 Montserrat 4,999
232 Falkland Islands 3,723
233 Niue 1,651
234 Tokelau 1,396
235 Holy See 806

Below are regional breakdowns of population.

Africa’s Population by Country

As of 2022, Africa’s total population stands at 1.4 billion people. Many of the countries with the fastest growth rates are located in Africa and by 2050, the population of the continent is expected to jump to 2.5 billion.

Data visualization showing a population breakdown of African countries in 2022

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and its largest economy. Based on current growth rates, Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, could even emerge as the world’s top megacity by the end of the century.

Africa has by far the lowest median age of any of the other continents.

Asia’s Population by Country

With 4.7 billion people in 2022, Asia is by far the world’s most populous region.

The continent is dominated by the two massive population centers of China and India. In 2023, a big shift will occur, with India surpassing China to become the world’s most populous country. China has held top spot for centuries, but the mismatch between the two countries’ growth rates made it only a matter of time before this milestone arrived.

Data visualization showing a population breakdown of Asian countries in 2022

Asia is a region of contrast when it comes to population growth. On the one end are countries like Singapore and Japan, which are actually shrinking. On the other, are Middle Eastern nations like Oman and Qatar, which have robust population growth rates of 4-5%.

Vietnam is on the cusp of becoming the 15th country to surpass the 100 million population mark.

Europe’s Population by Country

Europe’s population in 2022 is 750 million people—more than twice the size of the United States.

A century ago, Europe’s population was close to 30% of the world total. Today, that figure stands at less than 10%. This is, in part, due to population growth throughout other regions of the world.

More importantly though, Europe’s population is contracting in a number of places—Eastern Europe in particular. Many of the countries with the slowest growth rates are located in the Balkans and former Soviet Bloc countries.

Data visualization showing a population breakdown of European countries in 2022

Russia remains Europe’s largest country by population. Although the country’s landmass extends all the way across Asia, three-quarters of Russia’s people live on the European side of the country.

Germany is the second largest country in Europe, followed by the UK, France, and Italy.

Ukraine is the seventh largest population center in Europe, but it remains to be seen how the current conflict with Russia impacts the country’s long-term population prospects.

North America’s Population by Country

North America’s population is 602 million people as of 2022.

The continent is dominated by the United States, which makes up more than half of the total population. America’s population is still growing modestly (by global standards), but perhaps more interesting are the internal migration patterns that are occurring. States like Texas and Florida are seeing an influx from other states.

Data visualization showing a population breakdown of North American countries in 2022

Canada has one of the highest population growth rates of major developed economies thanks to international migration.

Mexico is currently the 10th most populous country, but will eventually be bumped from the top 10 list by fast-growing African nations.

South America’s Population by Country

The population of South America in 2022 is 439 million. Brazil makes up nearly half of that total.

Data visualization showing a population breakdown of South American countries in 2022

Sometime this decade, Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, will become the region’s fifth megacity (which is defined as having a population of 10 million or more). São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Lima are South America’s current megacities.

Oceania’s Population by Country

The population of the Oceania region is 44 million people—just slightly higher than the population of California.

Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea make up the lion’s share of the population of this region.

Data visualization showing a population breakdown of Oceania's countries in 2022

Interestingly, many of the smallest countries by population can also be found in this region.

When Will Earth’s Population Hit 9 Billion?

The next global population milestone—nine billion—will likely be hit sometime in the 2030s.

In fact, Earth’s population is expected to continue growing until it hits a peak at some point in the 2080s—possibly over the 10 billion mark.

Where does this data come from?

Source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division via Worldometer’s live tracker (as of Sept 27, 2022).

Context: The UN has estimated that November 15th, 2022, will be the date that the world population officially hits 8 billion.

