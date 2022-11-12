Visualizing India’s Population Growth from 2022-2100

For years, India has been on track to overtake China as the world’s most populated country.

In fact, we’ve covered this phenomenon in past articles, back when India was expected to overtake China’s population by the end of the decade.

However, according to the UN’s latest population prospects, this takeover is projected to happen sooner than previously expected—as early as next year.

This graphic by Pablo Alvarez provides an up-to-date chart of India’s population growth projections compared to other countries. Projection data from Our World in Data ranges from 1800 all the way to until 2100.

Some Historical Context

For over three centuries, China has had the largest population of any country in the world.

In the 1800s, China’s population was about 322 million, which was nearly double India’s at the time. And until the mid-20th century, both countries’ populations stayed relatively stable.

However, in 1949, China’s population started to experience dramatic growth. This occurred after the Chinese Civil War when the People’s Republic of China was first established.

Around the same time, India’s population had also started to increase. Since both countries were experiencing population booms, the status quo remained the same, and China kept its position as the world’s most populated country.

Year China’s Population India’s Population 1950 543,979,233 357,021,106 1951 553,613,990 364,922,356 1952 564,954,522 372,997,192 1953 577,378,687 381,227,710 1954 589,936,006 389,731,408 1955 603,320,152 398,577,988 1956 616,283,025 407,656,598 1957 630,003,022 416,935,404 1958 643,791,575 426,295,767 1959 652,179,197 435,900,351 1960 654,170,699 445,954,573 1961 655,260,384 456,351,883 1962 664,614,653 467,024,195 1963 683,903,564 477,933,620 1964 704,593,776 489,059,307 1965 723,846,349 500,114,347 1966 742,948,545 510,992,615 1967 761,006,267 521,987,066 1968 780,371,962 533,431,917 1969 801,430,969 545,314,679 1970 822,534,453 557,501,303 1971 843,285,425 569,999,181 1972 862,840,402 582,837,969 1973 881,652,084 596,107,487 1974 899,367,646 609,721,954 1975 915,124,664 623,524,225 1976 929,375,929 637,451,444 1977 942,581,333 651,685,632 1978 955,138,940 666,267,761 1979 968,298,969 681,248,379 1980 982,372,463 696,828,379 1981 997,259,502 712,869,300 1982 1,013,483,168 729,169,469 1983 1,029,226,907 745,826,550 1984 1,044,172,200 762,895,161 1985 1,060,239,983 780,242,087 1986 1,077,770,524 797,878,992 1987 1,096,851,842 815,716,128 1988 1,115,889,802 833,729,683 1989 1,134,414,721 852,012,670 1990 1,153,704,251 870,452,162 1991 1,170,626,176 888,941,763 1992 1,183,813,393 907,574,051 1993 1,195,855,556 926,351,289 1994 1,207,286,682 945,261,956 1995 1,218,144,429 964,279,137 1996 1,228,298,833 983,281,216 1997 1,237,801,449 1,002,335,231 1998 1,246,836,111 1,021,434,572 1999 1,255,433,237 1,040,500,049 2000 1,264,099,069 1,059,633,672 2001 1,272,739,587 1,078,970,908 2002 1,280,926,121 1,098,313,030 2003 1,288,873,365 1,117,415,122 2004 1,296,816,706 1,136,264,583 2005 1,304,887,557 1,154,638,717 2006 1,313,086,568 1,172,373,788 2007 1,321,513,227 1,189,691,814 2008 1,330,167,144 1,206,734,803 2009 1,339,125,592 1,223,640,160 2010 1,348,191,371 1,240,613,616 2011 1,357,095,485 1,257,621,190 2012 1,366,560,818 1,274,487,221 2013 1,376,100,301 1,291,132,067 2014 1,385,189,671 1,307,246,508 2015 1,393,715,448 1,322,866,506 2016 1,401,889,685 1,338,636,336 2017 1,410,275,956 1,354,195,684 2018 1,417,069,462 1,369,003,309 2019 1,421,864,032 1,383,112,049 2020 1,424,929,785 1,396,387,128 2021 1,425,893,463 1,407,563,841 2022 1,425,887,335 1,417,173,176 2023 1,425,671,353 1,428,627,666 2024 1,425,178,781 1,441,719,857 2025 1,424,381,923 1,454,606,728 2026 1,423,255,200 1,467,231,220 2027 1,421,809,061 1,479,578,524 2028 1,420,045,577 1,491,671,044 2029 1,417,974,640 1,503,470,599 2030 1,415,605,903 1,514,994,087 2031 1,412,946,006 1,526,208,895 2032 1,410,012,870 1,537,108,031 2033 1,406,810,382 1,547,689,840 2034 1,403,314,820 1,557,919,804 2035 1,399,547,502 1,567,802,259 2036 1,395,546,725 1,577,302,810 2037 1,391,338,419 1,586,438,626 2038 1,386,952,001 1,595,245,784 2039 1,382,367,126 1,603,664,860 2040 1,377,556,940 1,611,676,335 2041 1,372,522,392 1,619,318,358 2042 1,367,267,098 1,626,585,371 2043 1,361,737,253 1,633,430,527 2044 1,355,912,814 1,639,837,776 2045 1,349,756,905 1,645,863,188 2046 1,343,210,239 1,651,513,758 2047 1,336,262,905 1,656,777,044 2048 1,328,873,608 1,661,705,661 2049 1,321,004,204 1,666,284,988 2050 1,312,636,324 1,670,490,601 2051 1,303,756,602 1,674,343,637 2052 1,294,381,084 1,677,872,878 2053 1,284,539,872 1,681,073,177 2054 1,274,244,757 1,683,955,037 2055 1,263,512,556 1,686,563,352 2056 1,252,371,986 1,688,894,376 2057 1,240,879,994 1,690,942,710 2058 1,229,126,155 1,692,704,326 2059 1,217,157,937 1,694,150,262 2060 1,205,020,648 1,695,285,494 2061 1,192,805,228 1,696,121,515 2062 1,180,553,371 1,696,684,918 2063 1,168,316,255 1,696,976,688 2064 1,156,145,637 1,696,961,377 2065 1,144,050,918 1,696,634,190 2066 1,132,053,398 1,695,973,643 2067 1,120,182,121 1,694,997,001 2068 1,108,424,587 1,693,712,645 2069 1,096,787,133 1,692,129,035 2070 1,085,287,618 1,690,230,784 2071 1,073,902,390 1,687,990,288 2072 1,062,612,889 1,685,415,098 2073 1,051,380,906 1,682,564,511 2074 1,040,194,851 1,679,449,249 2075 1,029,035,603 1,676,034,859 2076 1,017,860,464 1,672,328,378 2077 1,006,663,152 1,668,352,088 2078 995,438,014 1,664,100,419 2079 984,185,395 1,659,592,784 2080 972,906,889 1,654,856,929 2081 961,612,987 1,649,862,775 2082 950,338,410 1,644,678,011 2083 939,100,117 1,639,364,769 2084 927,912,383 1,633,888,924 2085 916,808,804 1,628,242,630 2086 905,821,024 1,622,427,549 2087 894,960,259 1,616,451,908 2088 884,243,889 1,610,366,043 2089 873,694,704 1,604,195,815 2090 863,319,537 1,597,908,860 2091 853,111,768 1,591,484,817 2092 843,067,031 1,584,943,122 2093 833,162,187 1,578,296,210 2094 823,380,981 1,571,569,445 2095 813,718,728 1,564,797,337 2096 804,153,592 1,557,945,215 2097 794,673,485 1,551,000,312 2098 785,270,315 1,543,990,233 2099 775,944,429 1,536,933,456 2100 766,673,268 1,529,850,116

China’s baby boom lasted two decades. But by the late 1970s, the Chinese government implemented a one-child policy in an attempt to slow things down and control population growth, out of fear that China was becoming overpopulated.

The plan worked—according to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission spokesman Mao Qunan, the government’s efforts ended up reducing the number of births over the years by roughly 400 million.

China’s Population is Aging Faster Than India’s

These days, China has one of the most rapidly aging populations in the world. By 2040, it’s expected that 28% of the country’s population will be over the age of 60.

In contrast, India’s population is relatively young—half of its population is under 30, and only an eighth is over 60.

Does this mean that India’s GDP will eventually outpace China’s? Not necessarily.

As quoted in an article published in Business Standard, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist of the Bank of Baroda says that India needs to increase its labor participation, as well as general access to education, in order to reap the benefits of its increasing working-age population.

As of 2022, India’s workforce participation rate sits at 46%, compared to China’s 68%. How will this change in the future?

