visualizing-india’s-population-growth-from-2022-2100

Charting out India's population growth over the years

For years, India has been on track to overtake China as the world’s most populated country.

In fact, we’ve covered this phenomenon in past articles, back when India was expected to overtake China’s population by the end of the decade.

However, according to the UN’s latest population prospects, this takeover is projected to happen sooner than previously expected—as early as next year.

This graphic by Pablo Alvarez provides an up-to-date chart of India’s population growth projections compared to other countries. Projection data from Our World in Data ranges from 1800 all the way to until 2100.

Some Historical Context

For over three centuries, China has had the largest population of any country in the world.

In the 1800s, China’s population was about 322 million, which was nearly double India’s at the time. And until the mid-20th century, both countries’ populations stayed relatively stable.

However, in 1949, China’s population started to experience dramatic growth. This occurred after the Chinese Civil War when the People’s Republic of China was first established.

Around the same time, India’s population had also started to increase. Since both countries were experiencing population booms, the status quo remained the same, and China kept its position as the world’s most populated country.

Year China’s Population India’s Population
1950 543,979,233 357,021,106
1951 553,613,990 364,922,356
1952 564,954,522 372,997,192
1953 577,378,687 381,227,710
1954 589,936,006 389,731,408
1955 603,320,152 398,577,988
1956 616,283,025 407,656,598
1957 630,003,022 416,935,404
1958 643,791,575 426,295,767
1959 652,179,197 435,900,351
1960 654,170,699 445,954,573
1961 655,260,384 456,351,883
1962 664,614,653 467,024,195
1963 683,903,564 477,933,620
1964 704,593,776 489,059,307
1965 723,846,349 500,114,347
1966 742,948,545 510,992,615
1967 761,006,267 521,987,066
1968 780,371,962 533,431,917
1969 801,430,969 545,314,679
1970 822,534,453 557,501,303
1971 843,285,425 569,999,181
1972 862,840,402 582,837,969
1973 881,652,084 596,107,487
1974 899,367,646 609,721,954
1975 915,124,664 623,524,225
1976 929,375,929 637,451,444
1977 942,581,333 651,685,632
1978 955,138,940 666,267,761
1979 968,298,969 681,248,379
1980 982,372,463 696,828,379
1981 997,259,502 712,869,300
1982 1,013,483,168 729,169,469
1983 1,029,226,907 745,826,550
1984 1,044,172,200 762,895,161
1985 1,060,239,983 780,242,087
1986 1,077,770,524 797,878,992
1987 1,096,851,842 815,716,128
1988 1,115,889,802 833,729,683
1989 1,134,414,721 852,012,670
1990 1,153,704,251 870,452,162
1991 1,170,626,176 888,941,763
1992 1,183,813,393 907,574,051
1993 1,195,855,556 926,351,289
1994 1,207,286,682 945,261,956
1995 1,218,144,429 964,279,137
1996 1,228,298,833 983,281,216
1997 1,237,801,449 1,002,335,231
1998 1,246,836,111 1,021,434,572
1999 1,255,433,237 1,040,500,049
2000 1,264,099,069 1,059,633,672
2001 1,272,739,587 1,078,970,908
2002 1,280,926,121 1,098,313,030
2003 1,288,873,365 1,117,415,122
2004 1,296,816,706 1,136,264,583
2005 1,304,887,557 1,154,638,717
2006 1,313,086,568 1,172,373,788
2007 1,321,513,227 1,189,691,814
2008 1,330,167,144 1,206,734,803
2009 1,339,125,592 1,223,640,160
2010 1,348,191,371 1,240,613,616
2011 1,357,095,485 1,257,621,190
2012 1,366,560,818 1,274,487,221
2013 1,376,100,301 1,291,132,067
2014 1,385,189,671 1,307,246,508
2015 1,393,715,448 1,322,866,506
2016 1,401,889,685 1,338,636,336
2017 1,410,275,956 1,354,195,684
2018 1,417,069,462 1,369,003,309
2019 1,421,864,032 1,383,112,049
2020 1,424,929,785 1,396,387,128
2021 1,425,893,463 1,407,563,841
2022 1,425,887,335 1,417,173,176
2023 1,425,671,353 1,428,627,666
2024 1,425,178,781 1,441,719,857
2025 1,424,381,923 1,454,606,728
2026 1,423,255,200 1,467,231,220
2027 1,421,809,061 1,479,578,524
2028 1,420,045,577 1,491,671,044
2029 1,417,974,640 1,503,470,599
2030 1,415,605,903 1,514,994,087
2031 1,412,946,006 1,526,208,895
2032 1,410,012,870 1,537,108,031
2033 1,406,810,382 1,547,689,840
2034 1,403,314,820 1,557,919,804
2035 1,399,547,502 1,567,802,259
2036 1,395,546,725 1,577,302,810
2037 1,391,338,419 1,586,438,626
2038 1,386,952,001 1,595,245,784
2039 1,382,367,126 1,603,664,860
2040 1,377,556,940 1,611,676,335
2041 1,372,522,392 1,619,318,358
2042 1,367,267,098 1,626,585,371
2043 1,361,737,253 1,633,430,527
2044 1,355,912,814 1,639,837,776
2045 1,349,756,905 1,645,863,188
2046 1,343,210,239 1,651,513,758
2047 1,336,262,905 1,656,777,044
2048 1,328,873,608 1,661,705,661
2049 1,321,004,204 1,666,284,988
2050 1,312,636,324 1,670,490,601
2051 1,303,756,602 1,674,343,637
2052 1,294,381,084 1,677,872,878
2053 1,284,539,872 1,681,073,177
2054 1,274,244,757 1,683,955,037
2055 1,263,512,556 1,686,563,352
2056 1,252,371,986 1,688,894,376
2057 1,240,879,994 1,690,942,710
2058 1,229,126,155 1,692,704,326
2059 1,217,157,937 1,694,150,262
2060 1,205,020,648 1,695,285,494
2061 1,192,805,228 1,696,121,515
2062 1,180,553,371 1,696,684,918
2063 1,168,316,255 1,696,976,688
2064 1,156,145,637 1,696,961,377
2065 1,144,050,918 1,696,634,190
2066 1,132,053,398 1,695,973,643
2067 1,120,182,121 1,694,997,001
2068 1,108,424,587 1,693,712,645
2069 1,096,787,133 1,692,129,035
2070 1,085,287,618 1,690,230,784
2071 1,073,902,390 1,687,990,288
2072 1,062,612,889 1,685,415,098
2073 1,051,380,906 1,682,564,511
2074 1,040,194,851 1,679,449,249
2075 1,029,035,603 1,676,034,859
2076 1,017,860,464 1,672,328,378
2077 1,006,663,152 1,668,352,088
2078 995,438,014 1,664,100,419
2079 984,185,395 1,659,592,784
2080 972,906,889 1,654,856,929
2081 961,612,987 1,649,862,775
2082 950,338,410 1,644,678,011
2083 939,100,117 1,639,364,769
2084 927,912,383 1,633,888,924
2085 916,808,804 1,628,242,630
2086 905,821,024 1,622,427,549
2087 894,960,259 1,616,451,908
2088 884,243,889 1,610,366,043
2089 873,694,704 1,604,195,815
2090 863,319,537 1,597,908,860
2091 853,111,768 1,591,484,817
2092 843,067,031 1,584,943,122
2093 833,162,187 1,578,296,210
2094 823,380,981 1,571,569,445
2095 813,718,728 1,564,797,337
2096 804,153,592 1,557,945,215
2097 794,673,485 1,551,000,312
2098 785,270,315 1,543,990,233
2099 775,944,429 1,536,933,456
2100 766,673,268 1,529,850,116

China’s baby boom lasted two decades. But by the late 1970s, the Chinese government implemented a one-child policy in an attempt to slow things down and control population growth, out of fear that China was becoming overpopulated.

The plan worked—according to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission spokesman Mao Qunan, the government’s efforts ended up reducing the number of births over the years by roughly 400 million.

China’s Population is Aging Faster Than India’s

These days, China has one of the most rapidly aging populations in the world. By 2040, it’s expected that 28% of the country’s population will be over the age of 60.

In contrast, India’s population is relatively young—half of its population is under 30, and only an eighth is over 60.

Does this mean that India’s GDP will eventually outpace China’s? Not necessarily.

As quoted in an article published in Business Standard, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist of the Bank of Baroda says that India needs to increase its labor participation, as well as general access to education, in order to reap the benefits of its increasing working-age population.

As of 2022, India’s workforce participation rate sits at 46%, compared to China’s 68%. How will this change in the future?

The post Visualizing India's Population Growth from 2022-2100 appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

